Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Alamo Group worth $29,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 134,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

