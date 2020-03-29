Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,611 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Carter’s worth $29,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $69.64 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

