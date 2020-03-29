Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 1,201,370 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 876,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

