Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.38 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nutrien worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after purchasing an additional 797,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

