Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.34 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MIC opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.99%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIC shares. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

