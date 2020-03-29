Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.82 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

