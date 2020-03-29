Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 494.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775,861 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of The Carlyle Group worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

