Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 120,349 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tempur Sealy International worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.91.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

