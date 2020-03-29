Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 87,572 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,572 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Insperity worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

