GoldMint Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $201,449.66 and approximately $202.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

