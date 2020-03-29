Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Graham worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Graham by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC opened at $350.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

