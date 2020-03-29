Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $55,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of LOPE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

