Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $3.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,231 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

