Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post sales of $20.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.55 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $21.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $85.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.38 million to $86.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.10 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.