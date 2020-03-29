Grid+ Price Reaches $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

