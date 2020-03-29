Grin Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $30.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00007178 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, LBank, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,757,100 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, Bisq, LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.