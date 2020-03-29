Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,802 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

