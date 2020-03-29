Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $24.62 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

