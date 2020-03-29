Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 137,966 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Iamgold worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth $79,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

