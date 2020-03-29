Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

