Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 759.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.17.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

