Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

