Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.