Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 77,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

