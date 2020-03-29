Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGIO opened at $35.07 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

