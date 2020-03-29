Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,091,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

