Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $17.55 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

