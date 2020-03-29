Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,607,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

PXD stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.