Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 337.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $974.03 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,569.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,479.38.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

