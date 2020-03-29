Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.