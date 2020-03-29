Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.