Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Clearway Energy worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Clearway Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE CWEN opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Clearway Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

