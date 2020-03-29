Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,261 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Investment worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.17%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

