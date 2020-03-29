Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,098 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CXO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

CXO stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.