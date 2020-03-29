Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,304 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.38 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $192.43 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

