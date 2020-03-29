Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,856 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

