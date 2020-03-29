Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,983 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $135.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.