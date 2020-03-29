Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,450 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NML. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 764,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,856,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 258,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 164,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NML stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.33%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

