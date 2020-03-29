Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,640 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $4,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

GSBD stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $528.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Yoder acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $264,843. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

