Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.