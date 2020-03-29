Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 40,558 Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000.

NYSE BTA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

