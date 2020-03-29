Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 51,492 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

