Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 57,927 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,530,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

