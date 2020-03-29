Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 92,161 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,161 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

ALLY stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

