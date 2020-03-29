Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.47 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

