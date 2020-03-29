Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

