Gulden Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $5,624.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Nocks and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00630168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 508,616,707 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.