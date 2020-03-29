GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,264 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. 2,621,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,117. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.