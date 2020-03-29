GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,795 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.27. 4,119,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

