GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,229 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE SNY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 3,829,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,958. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.